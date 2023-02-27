Everything is possible tonight: previews, guests, cast and games for today, February 27th

This evening, Monday 27 February 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 2, everything is possible tonight is broadcast, the successful comedy show created in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, hosted by Stefano De Martino. Confirmed in the cast of the program Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni and Vincenzo De Lucia with his imitations. The Rai Auditorium in Naples fills up again, every Monday, with joy and laughter thanks to the guests – comedians, actors, celebrities, old and new friends – ready to play and have fun with the show’s rehearsals. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Sneak peeks: cast, guests and today’s games

Nathalie Guetta, Andrea Pucci, Peppe Iodice, Claudio Lauretta, Bianca Guaccero, Elena Santarelli and Giovanni Esposito, as well as Francesco Paolantoni and Vincenzo De Lucia, who will imitate Mara Venier and Milly Carlucci, will be the guests of tonight’s episode, 27 February 2023, of the comedy show hosted by Stefano De Martino.

Among the games of the episode – entitled “W la Rai” – in addition to the inevitable “Inclined Room” there will be: “Step Burger”, “Decollo Immediato”, “Ma che musical” and “Il Grande Brivido”. There will also be the new “Patapouf”: some guests will be in the center of the stage, blindfolded, and will dance to the music, while the others will be able to disturb the game by moving and removing the poufs on stage. When the music stops, whoever is blindfolded will have to try to sit on one of the poufs present to move on to the next round, while whoever is left without a pouf is eliminated. The rule of the program is always and only one: to have fun, for evenings of light-heartedness and good humour.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tonight everything is possible on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast every Monday at 21.30 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.