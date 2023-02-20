Everything is possible tonight: previews, guests, cast and games for today, February 20th

This evening, Monday 20 February 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 2, everything is possible tonight is broadcast, the successful comedy show created in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, hosted by Stefano De Martino. Confirmed in the cast of the program Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni and Vincenzo De Lucia with his imitations. The Rai Auditorium in Naples fills up again, every Monday, with joy and laughter thanks to the guests – comedians, actors, celebrities, old and new friends – ready to play and have fun with the show’s rehearsals. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Sneak peeks: cast, guests and today’s games

“Step Carnival” will be the theme of the second appointment with Tonight everything is possible, the comedy show hosted by Stefano De Martino, broadcast this evening, 20 February 2023 on Rai 2. Guests, in addition to Biagio Izzo and Vincenzo De Lucia, who week will imitate Mara Venier and Maria De Filippi, also Elio, Katia Follesa, Valeria Graci, Ema Stokholma, Herbert Ballerina, Giovanni Esposito and Marco Mazzocchi.

Many games will take place on the stage of the Rai Auditorium in Naples: from “Stammi behind dance” to “Segui il labiale”, passing through “Serenata Step”, “Fotomimo” and “Step Market”. There will also be a new game: “Low blows”, during which two guests, each with the help of supporters positioned behind them, will have to challenge each other by “insulting” each other using only names belonging to a precise theme indicated by the conductor. And, of course, “La Stanza Inclinata” will not be missing. The only rule of the program is always the same: have fun, for evenings of light-heartedness and good humour.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tonight everything is possible on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast every Monday at 21.30 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.