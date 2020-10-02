Is there an alternative to Toniebox for you and your next generation? Then we have put together some music boxes for children here, which also guarantee great listening pleasure.

Ob for the radio play to fall asleep, your own favorite songs while playing or romping or recording your own stories and songs – a music box for children offers good and above all child-friendly entertainment. A Toniebox is particularly popular, but you don’t just pay for the device, but also for each of the small figures that can be placed on the portable radio play box to access content. Therefore, many parents like to look around for a possibly cheaper Toniebox alternative. Our favorites here in a practical overview.

display Jukebox Buy the Toniebox starter set online now

Toniebox alternative: which music box for children can keep up?

When looking for an alternative to the Toniebox, you should also keep an eye on the following manufacturers:

Alternative 1: Tigerbox

Again, playing is a breeze. With this box, various cards with songs and radio plays can be inserted into the box to play the content. At an average of five to eight euros, these are significantly cheaper than many Tonie figures. In addition, the Tiger Ticket gives access to a large online radio play world with over 6,000 titles.

display Buy Tigerbox online now

display Buy Tigercard with songs online now

display Buy Tigercard with radio play online now

Alternative 2: Hörbert

This robustly made music player made of wood is preloaded with 140 minutes of music and radio plays. Additional content can be saved on a memory card. The volume of the box is suitable for children – the device can also shine with a particularly good playback quality.

display Buy Hörbert MP3 players online now

display Buy SanDisk memory card online now

Alternative 3: radio play box from Vtech

Equipped with 80 fairy tales, poems, radio plays and songs as well as a dictation function for your own content, the comparatively inexpensive box is already well prepared for immediate use. In addition, a small projected dog accompanies children as they tell stories in the evening, and guides them through the story.

display

Alternative 4: Dogbox

This is a Bluetooth box with a child-friendly volume, in which the little ones can play stored content from an SD card by pressing the dog’s nose. The volume is controlled by the ears.

display Buy X4-Tech Dogbox online now

Alternative 5: Jooki

With the Jooki-Box and the accompanying figures, children can also use their parents’ music streaming account. Each figure is linked to a playlist of songs or radio plays of your choice and can thus be controlled by the children themselves. The device is compatible with Spotify and Deezer Premium / Family and also has an offline storage function (via microSD).

display Buy Jooki children’s speakers online now

display Buy Jooki memory card online now

Tip: Grandparents living further away can also use an app to say greetings, which can then be played on the box.

Alternative 6: Alilo Honey Bunny

This rabbit is not only cute, it has already been played with a variety of nursery rhymes and stories so that there are no additional costs over time. The robust rabbit box for playing also serves as a night light and has a dictation function so that children and adults can save their own content on it.

display Buy Alilo Honey Bunny online now

Toniebox alternative: conclusion

The Toniebox is currently the best-known music box with figures – it can be operated easily by children from three years of age and, above all, playfully. Since each of the cute radio play figures can cost up to 15 euros, a cheaper Toniebox alternative with a memory card or cheaper media may be the better solution.

display Buy Tonie audio play figures online now

*This text contains affiliate links. This means: If you make a purchase using the links marked with an asterisk, WELT will receive a small commission. The reporting doesn’t affect that. You can find our standards of transparency and journalistic independence at axelspringer.de/independence.