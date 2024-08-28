Tonic Water, The List of the Best Drinks on the Market

THE’tonic water is a summer classic. Thirst-quenching and fresh, it is hardly missing from Italians’ refrigerators. Yet, the various brands are not all the same. A recent analyses conducted by Red Shrimp (and reported by the online site Your personalized diet) show what the are best and worst products to drinkevaluating taste, quality of ingredients and balance between sweetness and bitterness.

Experts have assessed 14 products sold in various supermarkets and discount stores and, through a blind tasting (so without knowing the brands of the products), have drawn up a classic of the best and worst tonic waters on the market. Below are the first five to have conquered the palates of experts.

The ranking

At the top of the list we find the tonic spinneravailable in discount stores Todis and made by Polara Sicilian company known for its high-quality drinks. Tasters praised it for its rich and natural flavor profile, enriched with hints of citrus and white flowers, accompanied by a sparkling carbonation and a slightly bitter finish.

In second place is the Schweppes tonic with his classic and harmonious recipe. This drink is perfect for those who want a versatile option, with a light citrus hint and a bitter aftertaste. It lends itself well both to be enjoyed alone and as a base for cocktails.

In third place is the tonic Pamcharacterized by a intense bitter tastetypical of quinine (a substance present in all tonic waters). Even if the aromatic profile It may appear a little artificial, this tonic is ideal for those who want an authentic and direct taste.

In the ranking we also find the organic tonic Flying Trunkmade with natural ingredients. Although it has notes of bitter citrus and a more delicate carbonation, which make it less fizzy, it represents an excellent option for lovers of organic products.

In fifth place we find theSelex tonic waterdescribed as a simple and reliable option, with citrus notes and a lively carbonation. It is ideal for those looking for a “normal” tonic. Last in the ranking it is the tonic Consiliawhich has citrus and floral hints, even if it is not very fresh and has a dull carbonation.