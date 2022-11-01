Tones turned on during the last episode of Italian stories. Among the guests in the studio was the lawyer of Alessia PifferiSolange Marchignoli.

It is not the first time that the lawyer decides to speak in front of the cameras, to silence the information disseminated by the newspapers, which have not yet been found confirmations in investigations. She had already specified that she did not have access to the smartphone of her client and that she had discovered chats with the man she met on the dating site, from the web.

In the study of Italian Stories, the Marchignoli tried to explain that all the rumors spread about Alessia Pifferi in recent days, would not have found official confirmation and that there is no evidence. It would only be journalistic rumors.

We are talking about nothing.

Samantha de Grenet against Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer

A statement that he suffered turned on the tones in the studio. Samantha de Grenet got upset and turning to the lawyer, asked her how she could define the “nothing“, A girl who died of starvation at only 18 months.

Let’s talk about nothing, we must learn to overcome this thing, we overcome the concept of the death of the child, because otherwise it always goes on a moral level. I don’t want to go back there anymore. All that is arriving at the level of information are rumors, we do not know the chat, we do not know the autopisa, these are considerations that we do without documents, in this sense I say we are talking about nothing.

The presenter Eleonora Daniele she intervened to calm the tone and, turning to the lawyer, asked her for a little sensitivity in the face of a story involving a little girl who could be saved. Diana was abandoned by her mother for six days, without food and water, in a single house. She is died of hardship in his cot.

The lawyer reiterates that her work does not lead her to be empathetic, but Eleonora Daniele, at the end of the report on Alessia Pifferi, underlines again how much they can give weight to words and how should the sensitivity of the listener.