The CEO of Mango, Toni Ruiz, during a ceremony, this Wednesday, in New York (USA)

Ruiz received the ‘Business Leader of the Year’ award from the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce



12/05/2024



Updated at 08:39h.





Wednesday was a different day in New York to be CEO of a large company. In the morning, a hooded man shot Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest insurer, in the heart of Manhattan.









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only