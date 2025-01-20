Forbes Spain has distinguished this afternoon Tony RuizCEO of Mango, with the ‘Best Vision of the Future 2025’ award at a ceremony held in Davos (Switzerland) during the World Economic Forum, thus consolidating recognition of business leaders who drive strategic transformations in their sectors.

The event, which brought together prominent personalities from the business, financial and institutional world, highlighted “Ruiz’s leadership at the head of Mango and his ability to promote international expansion of the company”, as the firm emphasizes. Ruiz’s recognition comes just a month after he received the ‘Business Leader of the Year’ award from the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce in New York for his contribution to the consolidation of Mango worldwide.

The award ceremony yesterday in Davos took place during a dinner that was attended by prominent business leaders and numerous institutional representatives. As the firm itself highlights, since joining Mango in 2015, Toni Ruiz has led the company’s transformation. In 2015, Mango was in a complex situation, with negative results and high levels of debt. In 2018 Ruiz assumed the General Management position and a little more than a year later he was appointed CEO. In these years Mango recovered its «differential positioningmanaged to return to positive results and reduce the high debt. In 2023 Mango achieved a turnover of 3.1 billion euros, an absolute record in the history of the company and extraordinary results. Likewise, Ruiz has managed to turn Mango into a company that grows above the market and with a solid financial position “to continue growing in the future.”

The recognition of Ruiz in Davos occurs in the midst of the internal reorganization process at Mango as a consequence of the accidental death of its founder, Isak Andicwho placed his complete trust in the current CEO to lead the multinational.