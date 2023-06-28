The former striker judges the Juventus squad, between raises and confirmations. And he says: “Milinkovic would be another great shot”

Philip Cornacchia – turin

“Rabiot is a great player and for Juventus it is important to restart from a certainty like the Frenchman. What I like least is the extension for only one year… So next spring a new “Rabiot catchphrase” will begin. And let’s see if Juve Milinkovic Savic will also be able to afford: that would be another great blow”. Word of Luca Toni, center forward of Italy 2006 world champion and former striker of Juventus, Bayern, Rome, Fiorentina, Palermo…

Rabiot has renewed until 2024, while Pogba will start training at Continassa on Monday, a week before his teammates. Feelings?

“Last season Pogba was heavily affected by injuries. I agree with him: when you hurt so much and often, there is certainly a mental problem. Non-football issues have had an impact. If he regains serenity, Paul is a top and it can become the real summer purchase”. See also Despite not having almost minutes with Cruz Azul, he would renew his contract

Meanwhile, the first blow is Timothy Weah, the son of the former AC Milan striker, and today he will land in Turin: do you see him well as Cuadrado’s heir?

“I saw Weah Jr play with the USA and he seems to me an interesting boy. It will be an intriguing bet. Not a certainty like Cuadrado, who has been used to playing at high levels for years”.

Had to choose who he would sacrifice between Vlahovic and Chiesa in the name of the budget?

“It depends on who I could buy in their place. In the event of Vlahovic leaving, I would see Hojlund from Atalanta well. And even Scamacca, after the difficult season in England, can return to the one he was two years ago. And let’s not forget Milik, rightly redeemed “Replacing Chiesa isn’t easy, also because he’s been at Juve for several years and knows the environment. Zaniolo? He’s making a great comeback and now that he’s playing in Turkey it could become an opportunity.” See also F1 | Leclerc: "Everything under control, but what a Ferrari today!"

Rummenigge, his manager during the years in Munich, has returned to Bayern. Would you recommend Vlahovic for the attack?

“Dusan is very strong and hasn’t yet expressed his full potential at Juventus. But Bayern, which are the most organized club in the world, after last season’s problems must aim for absolute certainty as a center forward. If I were them, I’d take Osimhen “.

Juventus can’t afford Osimhen at the moment, but they’re waiting for DS Giuntoli from Naples…

“It’s a good signing for the Juventus club. Giuntoli, together with Spalletti and De Laurentiis, was one of the secrets of the extraordinary Scudetto won by Napoli. We are talking about a manager who has obtained excellent results for several seasons”.