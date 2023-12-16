Toni Negri, the controversial philosopher and political scientist who between the sixties and seventies was one of the major theorists of workerist Marxism, died during the night in Padua. He was 90 years old. The news of his passing was reported by his partner and French philosopher Judit Revel.

Antonio Negri, known as Toni, was born in Padua in 1933, was among the founders of Potere Operaio and, later, of Autonomia Operaia. A philosophy teacher, during the years of lead he was indicated as the ideologist of the Red Brigades who kidnapped Moro, a charge from which he was cleared. His name appeared for the first time in political-judicial history in 1979 when the Padua public prosecutor Pietro Calogero ordered the arrest of around twenty exponents of Autonomia Operaia: in addition to him, Franco Piperno and Oreste Scalzone.

In 1983 Negri was elected deputy on the Radical Party's list with over 13 thousand preferences. In September of the same year he took refuge in France where he benefited from the Mitterrand doctrine, provoking bitter controversy. On 12 June 1984, the first sentence of the «7 April» trial sentenced him to 30 years in prison for a long series of crimes.

In June 1987 the appeal judges reduced the sentence to 12 years. On 4 October 1988 the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence for the “7 April” trial to 12 years of imprisonment. On 26 March 1990, at the conclusion of the «Rosso-bis» trial, the Milan appeal judges reduced Negri's sentence from 10 years to 8 years and 4 months of imprisonment.

Negri returned to Italy on 1 July 1997 to serve the sentence imposed on him for terrorist acts relating to the 1970s. When asked by the defenders to grant semi-liberty, the Attorney General's Office expressed a negative opinion. The benefit was granted to him on 5 August 1999, after Negri had already been admitted to external work at Caritas for a year. He was freed in 2003. In 2001 he published the book «Empire. The new order of Globalization” considered a sort of manifesto of the anti-global movement. For that volume, the weekly «Time» included him among the seven innovators of the year. Again with Hardt he signed “Multiplitude” in 2004. In 2007, the year his last book “Good bye mr socialism” was released, Negri spoke several times about the “end of the left” explaining, among other things: “Constitutional democracy, after having gone through a parliamentary phase and a phase of representation of the parties, is now in a phase of democracy of opinion in which the media are more important than the participation structures.”

“You will remain forever in my heart and in my mind, dear Master, Father, Prophet”, writes the former leader of the Tute Bianche Luca Casarini on social media.