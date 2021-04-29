Toni Nadal wanted to comment on the start of the season on clay of his nephew Rafa Nadal after the doubts he left at the 1,000 Masters in Monte Carlo and the subsequent conquest of the title at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

In statements collected by COPE Baleares, Toni Nadal believes that the victory in Barcelona against Tsitsipas can give him a lot of morale, although he assures that Rafa did not play his best tennis. “The fact that he is able to win in the tournament the tennis player who has the most victories this year, the number 5 in the world, and without playing very well with mistakes that he normally does not have, he was not very successful with his serve and with some drives , it can give you a lot of morale for the Mutua Madrid Open, Rome and Roland Garros “

‘Uncle Toni’ also stated that Rafa is in a great moment of form despite the defeat against Rublev in Monte Carlo. “The assessment is very positive, he was training very well, he beat everyone in training in Monte Carlo but then he was not successful. before Rublev. In Barcelona he arrived with doubts because after falling before a good player you always have them. And without having a great tennis quality tournament, he has been able to win the number 5 in the world. That is very good”.

The coach also spoke about how he accepted the offer to coach Felix Auger-Aliassime, whom he sees potential to succeed in a few years. “They offered me the option of working with Felix Auger-Aliassime. I accepted because, first of all, he is good for the Academy and also because he is a young man with a lot of education and very correct on and off the track, if not, I would not have accepted. He is a player with a lot of potential but he lacks some tennis training. If he succeeds, he will fight for great things in the years to come. He has an incredible physique, a great serve and great shots but he has to balance his game. “