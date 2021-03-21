Benoit paire he is a very particular character on the ATP circuit. The French treasures a talent like few others, but his head does not enjoy the competitive level of the greatest of tennis. For this reason he has been the subject of controversy in recent days, since his latest statements in L’Équipe, after being eliminated in the first round of Acapulco tournament, They have been quite controversial: “I lost in the first round, that’s better. I will be able to leave the bubble quickly and enjoy a few days before playing in Miami. I can’t wait to get to the beach or the pool. Tennis is not my priority at the moment. I just want to get out of the bubble, that’s my goal in all tournaments. “

And it is because of that evident lack of professionalism that Toni Nadal has not hesitated to criticize Paire’s attitude in Antena 3 sports. “You have not been correct with what you said, He’s not doing tennis or himself any favors. Little value is placed on effort. If he is tired of the current situation, he better have kept it for himself, “said Rafa’s uncle.

Paire will be next week at the Miami Masters 1,000 (March 24 to April 4), although no change of mentality is expected on his part. He also recently gave a disastrous image at the Argentina Open, after arguing with the chair umpire and throwing away his match against Cerundolo. “If you win an ATP 250 tournament you get $ 30,000 when I, in some tournaments in the first round, I have won $ 10,000 despite losing. Why go crazy to win a little more?”, He went on to say. The incorrigible Benoit …