Toni Nadal went through the microphones of El Larguero de la Cadena SER to analyze how he sees his nephew Rafael in the face of the assault on the Australian Open title and also analyze the news of the first Grand Slam of the season.

‘Uncle Toni’ was asked about how Nadal’s back is, the Balearic’s main concern during the tournament. “She is much better. The treatments seem to have worked.” In addition, they reviewed that the Spaniard has not yet given up any set so far in the tournament. “He had an affordable frame. Today he responded well. The feelings are good”

In the quarterfinals Nadal will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and, despite his youth, he sees his nephew with guarantees of facing the game well. “Today 10-12 players … He is a young player. Rafael is ready for this match”

The Australian Open is an appointment marked in red on the calendar for Rafa Nadal, since here he could achieve his 21st Grand Slam and become the tennis player with the most ‘greatest’ in history, something that Toni Nadal sees as possible. “As a coach and as an uncle I want to think so. Every year that passes is more difficult. Rafa is the top candidate to win Roland Garros. Here he has options.”

Toni Nadal also wanted to comment on Djokovic’s latest performances at the Australian Open and his repeated annoyances in the games against Fritz and Raonic. “I saw Djokovic’s game against Raonic, at one point he had discomfort and at others not. I saw Thiem and he seemed to have a serious problem. He practically played while walking.”

The coach, however, regrets some of the gestures that Djokovic usually performs on the court. “There are discomforts. Djokovic is used to everything going perfectly. It surprises me how a player as good as him leaves the feeling of something edgy on the court. When things turn out for one, I don’t understand their faces being number 1”. However Toni Nadal surrenders to the figure of the Serbian despite these excesses. “Sometimes he can. He has excessive tension. He is an incomparable player.” About a hypothetical final between Nadal and Djokovic, Uncle Toni avoids pronouncing himself: “When a journalist asks me I think it will be the dream for him.”

Finally ‘Tío Toni’ also wanted to demonstrate Nadal’s great ability to cope well with his back discomfort with which the tournament began. “Rafael has had problems. He didn’t play in the ATP Cup. When you play a Grand Slam you make an effort. I’m surprised that he doesn’t hide it at all and then play normally. “

Toni Nadal also spoke about the candidacy of Víctor Font, of which he is a part, facing the Barça elections and how they face the campaign despite the presence of Joan Laporta. “The elections are getting closer and closer. Laporta comes out with an advantage because of the banner and he was also president. Sometimes we get confused and the president does not score a goal. I got engaged to Font because I saw a suitable person. Barcelona is a complicated team. He is a level businessman and Barça would do very well with such a president “.

The coach also gave his opinion on the words of Jordi Cruyff speaking in favor of Laporta’s candidacy. “Yes, I was surprised because I had talks with him. Font made it very clear with Xavi Hernández and Jordi Cruyff. Johan had friendship with Laporta. In the end the club has to compete against Madrid, Manchester City … “.

Finally, Toni Nadal was asked how Rafa would do in football: “It would be good. He’s a Madrid fan. I’m a Barcelona fan and I think the best is Victor Font.”