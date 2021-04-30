Porto beat Famalicão (3-2) today in a match in which Spaniard Toni Martínez scored and was provisionally three points behind the leader Sporting, that he has yet to play his match this day.

Iranian Mehdi Taremi, from a penalty, and Serbian Marko Grujic completed the triumph started by Toni Martínez in the 8th minute, scoring his fourth goal with the “dragons”.

The Blue and Whites added three valuable points with four rounds remaining and just before facing Benfica.

Famalicão, who faced off with goals from Ivo Rodrigues and Anderson Silva, is thirteenth and still does not have guaranteed permanence.

Tondela 0-Benfica 2



Benfica also won a victory before the “classic”, a 0-2 against Tondela de Pako Ayestarán with which they secured third place, the last of the “Champions”.

Thanks to the goals of Éverton and Pizzi in the first 20 minutes of the game, the “eagles” were placed with 66 points, four behind Porto and with an eight advantage over Braga, who were beaten on Thursday by the bottom.

For its part, the Tondela remains in the middle of the table.

Also this Friday, Paços de Ferreira ended a five-game winless streak and won a victory against Belenenses (1-0) thanks to a goal from Jõao Pedro and remains fifth.

In a duel for European places, Vitória de Guimarães beat Moreirense 2-0 with goals from André Almeida and André Amaro and reinforced their sixth position in the table.

With the defeat, Moreirense is now five points behind Guimarães.