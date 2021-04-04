A goal from the Spanish striker Toni Martinez in 95 ‘he gave Porto the victory against him Santa Clara (2-1), which allows a provisional approach to the leader Sporting before their Champions League duel against him Chelsea.

On the twenty-fifth day of the Portugal League, the “dragons” add 57 points, seven less than Sporting, which will not hit the grass until Monday.

The Port He went ahead at the start of the second half thanks to a penalty suffered by the Iranian Mehdi Taremi and released by Sergio Oliveira, who scored his twelfth league goal this season.

The Azores equalized the score, also from a penalty, less than ten minutes later, with a goal from Carlos.

When the game was about to end, the Mexican Jesús Corona put a center that Toni Martínez headed to the networks. With the defeat, Santa Clara remains seventh.

Also this Saturday, Gil Vicente added his third consecutive victory by beating Rio Ave at home (0-2) with goals from the Portuguese Float and from the brazilian Samuel Lino.

With the result, he climbed to ninth in the table and overtook Rio Ave, which is now tenth.