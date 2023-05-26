Vinicius Jr. has been the name of weight in the world of sports in the last week. The racist acts by a certain sector of the Valencia fans have caused the youth to collapse to the point of tears. It is clear that the Brazilian has been the victim of persecution based on violence for weeks and despite this, no change has been noticed within the substance and form of the Royal Spanish Federation and neither by LaLiga.
Within Real Madrid, total support for the player has been expressed by everyone within the club. However, in 90min We have already been reporting for weeks that a certain part of the squad was not satisfied with some of the player’s attitudes, without this meaning that they promote insults against him. One of them is Toni Kroos, who understands that the Brazilian is not reaching the point of maturity that a figure of his lineage requires.
Insisting that this does not mean that the player supports hate speech against his partner, the newspaper Sport He reports that the German is very uncomfortable with Vinicius’ ways, since he understands that the footballer, oblivious to the attacks of the fans, often confronts and sometimes causes battles that are not his responsibility so much against his rivals as against the refereeing body. Some discussions that in the end can complicate the work of the rest of the team. Kroos would be fed up with all the controversies around the one trained in Santos that do affect the dressing room.
