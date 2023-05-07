Dhe Spanish football champions Real Madrid have won the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2014. In the Olympic Stadium in Seville, the Madrilenians won 2-1 (1-0) against league rivals CA Osasuna after two goals from Rodrygo (2nd and 70th minute). Lucas Torro equalized for Osasuna to make it 1-1 in the meantime (58th).

Toni Kroos, who has been playing for Real since summer 2014, celebrated his first Copa del Rey title – it was the club’s 20th triumph. FC Barcelona remains the record champion with 31 cup titles.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team, which is 13 points behind leaders Barcelona in the league, got off to a perfect start: After two minutes, the strong Vinicius Junior served Rodrygo, who was lurking near the goal, whose deflected shot landed in the net to make it 1-0.

Osasuna, tenth in the league, kept up well with Los Blancos despite falling behind early on – and rewarded themselves after the break. Torro, who used to be under contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, hit the left corner with a low shot that was well worth seeing and sent the fans traveling with him into a frenzy.

Rodrygo, who again benefited from a fine individual performance by Vinicius Junior, caused disillusionment in the outsider’s camp. After his solo down the left side, Kroos was the first to finish, whose blocked attempt landed in front of Rodrygo’s feet. The conclusion to 2:1 was a matter of form.

The celebrations shouldn’t last too long for Kroos and Co. – the royals are already challenged at home in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League against Manchester City on Tuesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Amazon Prime).