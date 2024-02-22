Toni Kroos likes to go his own way when it comes to communication. On the one hand, this is beneficial in an industry in which everything can easily become formulaic and conformist; it's actually always worth it, listen to his podcast – you can otherwise take a long time to find such a pleasant mix of proximity to one of the biggest protagonists and at the same time a healthy distance from the company. On the other hand, there is always a certain risk. Maybe not everyone likes it when someone plays the great free spirit and – that's also part of Kroos – enjoys the role a bit.

The spectacular news that Kroos rather nonchalantly brought to the football audience on Thursday afternoon was in roughly this same area of ​​tension. “Guys, short and painless: I will play for Germany again from March,” wrote Kroos on his Instagram account: “Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I’m up for it and I’m sure that a lot more is possible with the team at the European Championships than most people believe at the moment!”

Resignation after the 2021 European Championship

It's probably not the most important question at the moment as to whether it wouldn't actually be the national coach's job to announce something like that, or whether one of the channels of the German Football Association (DFB) might have been a little closer to home than Instagram, of all places Platform for the selfie generation.

The more important question, of course, is whether Kroos, 34, can give the German national team, which will face France and the Netherlands in March, what it needs for a successful European Championship summer. Even before a fantastic billion clean and precise passes, which Kroos obviously stands for, this is internal cohesion – although one has to do with the other. In any case, Kroos himself says he believes in Kroos, and he also said that Julian Nagelsmann does.

That had already become apparent recently. It was not without reason that the national coach had made his thoughts on this personnel public; the poor performances against Turkey and Austria had apparently convinced him that he needed a man of a different caliber. In December, Nagelsmann described a Kroos return as an “interesting thought” in the ZDF sports studio. He also said: “I see Toni Kroos as an outstanding person who is very reflective. Who selflessly also has an opinion on many topics in football. I find the exchange with him very interesting.”







Kroos, the 2014 world champion and five-time Champions League winner, announced his resignation from the national team after the round of 16 exit at the Corona European Championship in 2021, after 106 international matches. A decision for the family on the one hand, for the body on the other – and for Real Madrid. Kroos wanted to show what he was made of in the white dress of the Royals for another year or two.

And now? The children are older, and the attraction of showing off in the white DFB jersey again is obviously so too. In any case, there is a gain in football culture, and if someone is still in a condition to make Real Madrid shine, the same should apply to the national team. Or? However, in order for the potential to become something real, a little more is needed: the right constellations – and also the necessary acceptance.

Nagelsmann had recently embarked on a revival course in search of the future, without it being clear where it would lead: for Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels, he had spoken in detail about the specific design of their roles , but bigger questions remained unanswered. With Kroos, it wouldn't be a surprise if he had been assured of a certain status in advance.

Be that as it may, it is Nagelsmann's biggest intervention to date in the structure and hierarchy of his team. In order to be able to reap the desired benefits from this, he must insure himself in two respects: Firstly, as far as the concrete constellation on the pitch is concerned, in Madrid Kroos was the best when he had a congenial and – to quote a term that in… This year is also in vogue at Bayern – a defensive-minded partner at his side knew; But the national coaches before Nagelsmann also looked in vain for a German Casemiro.







And then there's another question: What does it actually do to a team when someone with this self-image is up for it again after not having one for so long? Perhaps it was good timing to catch exactly the moment when it was clear that Bavarian power was unlikely to save the European Championship mission.

But one thing is also clear: where a Kroos comes back, there will also be losers from an individual perspective. Whether everyone swallows it in the hope that they will all be the big winners in the end is now part of the big German bet this summer.