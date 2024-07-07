Germany star Toni Kroos officially said goodbye to football on Sunday, two days after his team’s dramatic defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

Substitute Mike Merino’s goal in the final minute of extra time gave Spain a 2-1 win, eliminating the host nation and ending Kroos’ career.

“So that’s it,” Kroos wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “But before I take a break and think about what has happened in the last 17 years, I don’t want to miss the opportunity to thank everyone for accepting me as I am.”

The 2014 World Cup winner thanked fans, clubs, coaches and his teammates, as well as his friends and family before adding that “there is nothing better than seeing your children proud of their father.”

Kroos won a string of titles with his clubs, most of them with Real Madrid but also with Bayern Munich – six Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, three Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and one Copa del Rey.

Kroos, 34, announced in May that he would retire at the end of Euro 2024.

This meant that his 114th cap for Germany turned out to be his last.

Kroos ended his post by saying: “Finally: Thank you to football! This beautiful game. And… you’re welcome! Over and Out.”