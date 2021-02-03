D.he casual wear of the soccer duo Toni and Felix Kroos has become extremely casual in times of Corona and Lockdowns. “I have to say that the lockdown effect is circling. For eight months now, I’ve only been out and about in tracksuits, no matter where, ”admitted Toni Kroos in the latest edition of the podcast recorded together with his brother “Just Luppen”.

He recently saw himself in a pane of glass at the entrance to the club building on the way to training at his club Real Madrid. “I really asked myself: Tell me, how do you run around here?” Reported the 31-year-old. Nothing matched in color. “I was uncomfortable with that myself,” he said. “Karl Lagerfeld would have said that I had lost control of my life.”

His brother Felix’s sweatpants are “already right at the top of the charts”. For him, wearing sweatpants is “the feeling of home,” said the 29-year-old professional from second division Eintracht Braunschweig. “It’s cozy and relaxed. That’s where I feel most comfortable. ”And since one is now“ most of the time at home, it is worn more often ”.