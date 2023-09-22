Within Real Madrid we are living a new era, the club is leaving behind all the traces of past glories, those glories of Cristiano, Benzema and Bale, now none of them within the squad, the successes and leadership of Sergio Ramos, the strength and drive of Casemiro, as well as the art of Kroos and Modric, the two architects who designed for those in the capital of Spain nothing more and nothing less than the recent Champions League titles.
More news about Real Madrid
The reality is that since the summer, in 90min we reported that the position of the Real Madrid board was clear, giving the ball to the club’s new blood such as Camavinga, Bellingham, Tchouameni and Valverde, although this would imply that two legends of the lineage of Modric and Kroos lost weight within the club. However, at the same time Florentino Pérez closed the renewals of the two midfield veterans, with promises that to this day have not been fulfilled.
We have previously reported Modric’s disagreement with Ancelotti and Florentino over the treatment received. The player has not been able to complete a single game at the beginning of the year and the veteran would be disappointed because the promises made when signing his new contract were not fulfilled. Toni Kroos would have added to this annoyance, who is in the same situation as Luka, despite the fact that the German usually has more options on the field. Both players consider that they do not receive the treatment of competitive footballers who can fight for the spot and that their substitutions are predetermined.
