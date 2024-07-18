The recently retired German footballer Toni Kroos has assured in the podcast that he shares with his brother, Just bad luck who got angry when, at the end of the match between Spain and Germany in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, he saw Cucurella’s hand.

The former Real Madrid player said that he had “refrained until today” from speaking about the subject – in the last chapter he had warned that he would not do so – and said that he feels “bitter” in retrospect: “When you see the complete result or the importance of a goal at that moment”; although, in the end, “the only thing” you can do is “accept it”.

“That means you are not so angry with the referee at that moment because you cannot judge it that way yourself. Of course, I paid attention afterwards. He decided that he didn’t even have to review it or the video referee thought that he should tell him: ‘You don’t have to look at it, it’s not a handball’,” he stressed.

Although he admitted that he did not see Cucurella’s action in the match, the German said that the referee of the match, the Englishman Anthony Taylor, “should have at least looked at it.” “I think the problem was: I knew that if I looked at it, I had to give it. And I had the feeling that he did not necessarily want to do that in a game like this,” he said.

