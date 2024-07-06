Toni Kroos’ final professional game will go down in the memory of fans and in football history. Yesterday, in the thrilling clash between Germany and Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, the veteran German midfielder played his last game, which ended unfortunately with Pedri getting injured in a fortuitous move.
In an emotional letter posted on his social media, Kroos reflected on his return to the national team, thanked the support he received and expressed his pride in the performance of the German team in the tournament.My phone rang on 29/09/2023. The caller: Julian Nagelsmann. Request: return to the national team. The first thought in my head: I’m not stupid! The first thought in my heart: Fuck yes! As we all know, it’s the heart that decides.wrote Kroos, underlining the passion he feels for football and his national team.
The German also expressed his regret for Pedri’s injury, which occurred in an unfortunate play in the first minutes of the match. “In this way it remains very important to me: Sorry and get well soon, @pedri! Obviously I didn’t mean to hurt you. A speedy recovery and all the best. You are a great player.”said Kroos, demonstrating his sportsmanship and respect towards the young Spanish talent.
Kroos concluded his letter by thanking the fans and asking them to continue supporting the German national team: “Now that Germany has its favourite son back, don’t let him get away! This team’s journey continues. And it helps immensely if you stick by them even in the bad times! Because I can assure you of one thing: this is a group of great people who will give everything to succeed!“.
With this emotional farewell, Toni Kroos closes a brilliant chapter in his career, leaving an indelible legacy in the world of football.
