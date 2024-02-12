PreviousDirect

Toni Kroos, this Monday at the press conference prior to Leipzig-Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos never thought he would still be here, on a Monday afternoon in mid-February 2024, already 34 years old, sitting on the stand in the press room at the Red Bull Arena, hours before playing the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Real Madrid. “I started very young, at 17 I was already playing for Bayern Munich, which is not a club where it seems like you start. You're already under pressure. “I thought I was going to last 15 years,” he recalled yesterday. For a long time, he was convinced that he would retire at 32. In Madrid. The latter has not changed, but it is already very seriously considering continuing another season. “My head surprises me more than my body,” he said in reference to how each piece of the footballer has stood the test of time. “I still have desire, motivation, and this surprises me even more.”

Also contributing to his uncertainty is the general rumor that he is not retiring within four months, starting with his mother. “He talks a lot,” the footballer joked. “I am very happy that there are many people who want me to play one more year. It is always better than the other way around, for them to say that I hope you stop.” However, that is not enough: “I always tell the truth, and the truth is that I don't know. I am thinking what to do. “I haven't decided anything.”

That nothing covers more than another season in Madrid. Another unresolved issue that hangs over him is the possible return to the national team, from which he retired in 2021. The team has problems in the midfield and the coach, Julian Nagelsmann, suggested a couple of months ago that he was considering calling again. to Kroos. This was followed by public enthusiasm from some colleagues, such as Rüdiger, who has expressed his support several times. Kroos admitted that he had the issue on the table to address soon: “I'm thinking. There is a possibility, yes, but let's see what comes out in the end. Same as with the renovation,” he said.

Carlo Ancelotti once again reminded that his player is in a position to choose his future, even if that means renewing and playing in this summer's Euro Cup, which would mean extra wear and tear: “He has the right to choose what he wants,” he said. “It is an important competition. It could be good for you.”

But for now he is making the most of his tenth season in Madrid, a point he did not plan to reach, but towards which he leaned last spring: “So far it has gone well. I am quite happy with the decision I have made this year. I enjoy the moment, and it is going so well that it leaves me a little more time to make this decision. I want it to be the right decision,” he explained. “It depends on how I feel, on my personal plans. “I have always said that I want to finish my career at the highest level possible.”

Ancelotti sees him at that point of excellence that year. Like every year, actually: “His performance since he started has always been the same, he hasn't had any ups or downs. The quality of him has not changed.”

The decision is transcendental, but it hardly worries Kroos: “As you can see on the field, it doesn't worry me one bit.” Neither that nor the constant whistles he received in the Super Cup in Arabia: “It was more or less confirmation that what I said is correct.”

