The bomber, double ex of the Bentegodi match, makes the cards for the match: “Both teams need points, for the Bianconeri’s dreams of comeback a lot will also depend on Napoli and on how he will be able to manage the first difficulties”

At the time of Juventus he baptized the Allianz Stadium scoring the first ever goal in the Juventus stadium. While in Verona he took away the whim of graduating as the bomber king at 38. Luca Toni, center forward of the 2006 world champion Italy, is much more than a double ex: “I expect a physical match at Bentegodi. Both Juventus and Verona need to score points ”.

Good morning Toni. Did the victory in the Italian derby against Inter certify the recovery of Juventus?

“It is an important success, also because Inter were the favorites on paper. But it will only be true recovery if the Bianconeri manage to find continuity by winning the last two games before the World Cup break: now Verona and Lazio on Sunday. If Juventus scores 6 points, then in January I am convinced we can have fun with Chiesa at the top and the return of Pogba. Paul, if he is well, is still one of the best midfielders in the world and shifts the balance. For the dreams of a comeback, he will also depend on Napoli and on how the Azzurri will be able to manage the first difficulties, which in football there are always within a season. For the moment, however, Spalletti’s team is a perfect car: they win, play well and everything seems to turn for the best “. See also Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Juventus, waiting for Pogba, are enjoying Rabiot’s explosion. The former PSG scored 5 goals like Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic. If he were in Juventus, would he give up on the Frenchman, moreover on the expiration of the contract, to get to the Serbian?

“Rabiot has top potential: physical, technical, insertion and now even goals. If I were in Juventus, I would stick to the Frenchman and try to sign Milinkovic-Savic as well ”. In the emergency, the young bianconeri Miretti and Fagioli have blossomed: who surprised you the most?

“Both of them. Playing for Juventus is never easy regardless and if you are young it is even more difficult. Miretti and Fagioli were good at taking advantage of the moment and the occasion. But the difficulty comes now: expectations will rise and they will have to be confirmed. However, it is nice to see the Juventus club focusing on Italian talents that have also grown in the nursery, a bit like Bayern does in Germany ”. See also Vélez Sarsfield defeats Talleres in a great Copa Libertadores game

Vlahovic, struggling with a discomfort between the pubis and adductor, will also miss the match in Verona: what grade would you give to the first part of the season of the number 9?

“Dusan does not argue. He is young and strong. He will potentially be the center forward of the future together with Haaland. Injuries happen to everyone. If I were in Juventus, someone like Vlahovic would keep him tight ”.

What advice would you give to Vlahovic?

“He doesn’t need it, he’s already proven he’s strong. This year it seems even more peaceful when he doesn’t score. Dusan will always score goals! ”.

Are you thinking of Bremer?

“Chiellini comes to mind as a young man. The Brazilian is physically impressive. And, just like Giorgio, over time he will be able to improve his reading “.

What Verona do you expect against Juventus?

“No one would have expected such a tough start after the last few years. Now, however, the environment has understood the difficult moment and is compacted with the club and the team. And this unity in the long run can make the difference ”. See also The playoff is approaching but it is still far from America

