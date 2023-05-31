Home page World

The actor Peter Simonischek is known to many as Winfried in “Toni Erdmann”. He has now died at the age of 76.

Update from May 31, 1:17 p.m: The sad news came as a surprise to many. The Austrian actor Peter Simonischek is dead. On Tuesday night, the native of Graz died with his family at home in Vienna (Austria), the Vienna Burgtheater announced. Nothing is officially known about the cause of death. Peter Simonischek is said to have died of cancer. That’s what they report Salzburg news. In the city of Salzburg there are still posters with his face advertising a small appearance on June 9th. It is no longer the case.

Rumors about a possible cancer have been increasing for several months, can be read in the Austrian media. The cancer should have been diagnosed in mid-2022, it is said. Apparently the disease was far advanced. The castle actor presented his film “The Measured Man” at the Berlinale in February. On New Year’s Eve he was still on the stage of the Vienna State Opera as prison guard Frog in “Fledermaus”. Now the film and theater world is mourning a legend.

“Toni Erdmann” actor and film favorite Peter Simonischek (76) is dead

First report from May 30, 2023

Vienna – The actor Peter Simonischek died in the night from May 29th to May 30th, 2023 at the age of 76 surrounded by his family. This is confirmed by the Vienna Burgtheater. Previously, the Austrian default reported about the death of the Austrian actor. Nothing is initially known about the cause of death.

Simonischek is considered one of the greatest acting stars in the German-speaking world. The Burgtheater star shone on the international stage and is known to theater lovers and TV audiences alike. The grief for the actor is great.

“Toni Erdmann” star: Peter Simonischek is dead

The Austrian actor Peter Simonischek – here in a photo from the Berlinale 2023 – has died. © IMAGO

“With Peter Simonischek, the Burgtheater loses a loving, caring colleague, a friend, a man of the heart, an outstanding personality. A person who took a stand, who was interested in the issues of the time and stood up for his opinion,” writes the Burgtheater.

Peter Simonischek played “Jedermann” from 2002 to 2009 at the Salzburg Festival. Since 1999 he has been a member of the ensemble at the Burgtheater in Vienna. Before that he was a member of the ensemble at the Berlin Schaubühne for 20 years from 1979. In addition to the theater, the native of Graz also made a career in TV and cinema. Simonischek appeared in small roles in “Tatort”, “Bella Bock” and “Der Alte”.

The tragic comedy “Toni Erdmann” made Peter Simonischek internationally known. With odd teeth and odd jokes, the aging music teacher actor drives his ambitious daughter (Sandra Hüller) crazy. “Toni Erdmann” by Mare Ade was even nominated for an Oscar in 2017. Simonischek received the European Film Award (2016) as best actor for his role – as the first Austrian actor.

Most recently, Peter Simonischek played in the historical drama about German colonial history “The Measured Man”.

Peter Simonischek secretly applied to study acting

“I wanted to fly a kite but never tried it,” the actor replied in an interview marking his 75th birthday with the small newspaper in 2021. In the interview he also regretted never having played Hamlet. On August 6th (2023) the actor would have been 77 years old. Now the stage and film favorite has died.

Peter Simonischek grew up in Markt Hartmannsdorf and went to high school in St. Paul/Lavanttal. His father was a dentist and wanted his son to study medicine too. However, Peter Simonischek broke off his dental technician training, gave up his architecture studies and secretly applied to study acting at the Academy for Music and Performing Arts in Graz. Looking back on his career, it was a good decision.

