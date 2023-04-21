Aleks Syntek insinuates that Fernando del Solar ABUSED Ingrid Coronado

Mexico.-Toni Costa, Adamari López’s ex, celebrates on Instagram that You are already an American citizen: “I achieved it by myself, by my work and my effort”, writes the popular dancer and television host.

After more than 10 years in the USA, Toni Costa was finally able to obtain American citizenship, which she considers an important step in her personal life and immediately tells her friends and fans about it.

“Today is a big day for me! Double nationality! I finally have my American citizenship.

It has not been an easy path, full of ups and downs, changes, paperwork, hours in front of the computer, illusions and well, everything…”, the dancer writes on his social networks.

Costa, who currently hosts the Unimás program, ‘Sit Whoever Can’, also thanks those who are happy with his achievement: “I did it, I never doubted not to achieve it and the dream came true. I achieved it through my work and effort. “

It should be noted that Adamari López and Toni Costa, father of a girl, They were together as a couple for several years but never married and since their separation they have remained close and continually travel together.

Toni Costa is a 39-year-old dancer, choreographer and actor, originally from Valencia, Spain, and gained notoriety in 2011, after participating in the reality show ‘Mira Quién Baila’, alongside his then partner Adamari López.

In addition, Toni, whose full name is Antonio Costa Lozano, has participated in other reality shows such as ‘Sí se puede’ and ‘La casa de los famosos.