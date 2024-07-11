On the left, the elected MEP, Toni Comín, with Carles Puigdemont. David Borrat (EFE)

The MEP elected by Junts per Catalunya, Toni Comín, has announced that this Thursday he will file a lawsuit asking the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to adopt precautionary measures to force the President of the European Parliament to recognise him as a member of parliament in the constitution of the new European Parliament, next week. The claim has been announced by Comín himself, who has criticised Roberta Metsola, the Maltese conservative who presides over the Parliament and decided a week ago to leave vacant, for the moment, the seat of the Catalan politician who fled from Spanish justice. Metsola made this decision after the Central Electoral Board refused to grant Comín, who did not appear at the inauguration in the Congress of Deputies, the credential of MEP for this legislature.

Comín’s claim is based, as he himself explained, on the ruling of the CJEU which in December 2019 ruled that MEPs are such since the results “have been officially proclaimed […] thus becoming members of the European Parliament.” This ruling was motivated by a claim by Oriol Junqueras, who was also elected as a MEP in the 2019 European elections without having been able to take office because he was in prison. Despite this ruling and the fact that Comín appears on the official list of elected deputies published in the BOEthe Spanish Central Electoral Board decided not to grant him the credential of MEP.

The fugitive politician has expressed confidence that the CJEU will hear his complaint and that he will be able to take up his seat and continue as a MEP for another five years. His confidence is based on the ruling on Junqueras and on the fact that it is the CJEU that must decide and not the General Court of the EU (GCEU), the first instance judicial body of the community institutions. The MEP has not specified in what time frame he expects the judges to resolve his complaint.

Although the CJEU is not considering Comín’s request now, the question will be resolved on 26 September. That day, the court announced that it will make public the ruling on the lawsuit that he and Puigdemont filed in 2019 against a similar decision by the then President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. That complaint was rejected by the CJEU in June 2022.

Comin and Puigdemont appealed that decision and the final ruling, which is the responsibility of the CJEU, has not yet arrived. This is what the European Parliament is now awaiting, according to sources close to the institution when it was announced that Metsola had decided to leave Comín’s seat vacant for the time being.

The Advocate General of the CJEU has already issued his conclusion on this case and it is very harsh with the General Court’s 2022 ruling. Lawyer Maciej Szpunar bases almost all his reasoning on the ruling on the Junqueras case: “Although it is true that it focuses on parliamentary immunities, all the reasoning that led the Court of Justice to the solution that was adopted in it focused on the concept of member of parliament”, he explains, before recalling that “it was precisely this status that the Spanish authorities were seeking to deny to the appellant in the main proceedings in the case that gave rise to the said judgment and which the Court of Justice affirmed that he had acquired from the moment and by the mere fact of the official proclamation of the election results”.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

The conclusions of the Advocates General often set the course for the judgments subsequently handed down by the CJEU. In 80% of cases, the opinion of this European legal body usually coincides with that of the judges.