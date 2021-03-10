The spokesperson for Ciudadanos en Les Corts, Toni Cantó, chose his Twitter account to give his opinion on the political earthquake that started this Wednesday morning in Murcia. The motion signed by Ciudadanos and PSOE to opt for the Government of the Region and the City Council of the capital has generated a cascade of political decisions with Citizens at the center of all political maneuvers.

Cantó’s differences with the way the party is managed by Inés Arrimadas are evident and the Valencian politician has shown his discomfort at the forms chosen by the leadership of his party: “Anyone who knows me can imagine what I think of the decision taken for my party in Murcia and the consequences that this entails ».

Anyone who knows me can imagine what I think of the decision my party made in Murcia and the consequences that this entails. Like a large part of the executive, he was not aware of this decision. I have requested an urgent call to transfer my opinion there. Toni Cantó (@ Tonicanto1) March 10, 2021

In addition, Cantó acknowledges that he was not aware of the maneuver and that a large part of the executive of the orange formation was in that situation of ignorance. Cantó has asked for an urgent meeting of the governing body to express his discomfort with the decision taken.

The wick of the motion in Murcia has unleashed a series of decisions that affect other territories with the focus on Madrid, where its president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has dissolved the Chamber to call elections.

In the Valencian Community, institutions such as the Alicante Provincial Council and the City Council depend on a pact between the PP and Citizens. The orange formation ensures that there is no danger that these agreements will be maintained although the Valencian socialists are already pressing the state of the situation to see if they can take any government from the PP.

The decision of the Ciudadanos executive leaves Cantó in a complicated situation, since the party’s spokesperson in Les Corts has risen in recent weeks as the great scourge of the Botanist, so a pact with the Socialists after the fierce criticism of the political franchise of Ciudadanos en la Comunitat.