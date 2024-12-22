Toni Bou (Repsol Montesa) has not gotten off to a good start on the road to his 37th trial world title. The Piera driver lost in the final of the Madrid Trial to a solid Jaime Busto (Gas Gas), who beat him by four fewer penalty points.

In this way, the Basque rider, world runner-up, scored his fourth victory and positions himself as the first leader of the XTrial (indoor) World Championship, which this season has started earlier, with very little rest since the end of the 2024 World Championship.

Everything pointed to a new victory for Toni Bou at the premiere of the indoor World Cup in Madrid. The Catalan driver began the first lap with only four penalty points in the six zones.

Bou’s dominance then extended into the Super Pole, which now decides the starting position for the final. The one from Piera was the fastest, 20 seconds ahead of Jaime Busto, second.

But once in the final, the Repsol Honda HRC rider started last and made some important mistakes in the first part of the course. In the end, he penalized 24 points, four more than Busto. Third was Adam Raga (Sherco), with 25.

From the first area onwards I lost my nerve somewhat and things did not go well. “These things happen and we have to learn from them.”

Toni Bou





Toni Bou explained how the Madrid Trial had gone and attributed his defeat in the final to a misunderstanding with the organization: “It has been a strange day. We won the first lap and the Super Pole, in addition to getting a zero in the first zone of the final, but they ended up giving me a five. They had told us that we could skip the final part, but it seems that there was a misunderstanding and that was not the case. It’s a shame because if we had scored a zero there we would have had many more chances to win, but the reality is that from that first area I lost my nerve somewhat and things haven’t gone well. These things happen and we have to learn from them. Luckily, at the last moment we were able to recover to end up taking second place.”