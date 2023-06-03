Many digital token holders gathered with the two former attackers for a private viewing of the latest Spider-Man. The 2006 champion: “The national team lacks players who grew up playing in the square and in the park”

When you’re a kid, the difference is often subtle. For those who love sports it is not necessary to see a mask or a cape to consider someone a superhero: posters, stickers and many hours of cheering equate football players to the best Spider-Man, for example. And after seeing a couple of incredible goals in the stadium, one feels the same adrenaline as an hour and a half of cobwebs and defeated villains in the cinema. It is perhaps based on this correlation that over one hundred fans in possession of fan tokens gathered this evening in Milan, called upon by the Socios platform. On the one hand the latest film in the Spider-Man saga (Across the Spider-verse), on the other the indissoluble link with football played for the occasion by Luca Toni and Alessandro Matri. See also I cheesed the Fortnite Tones and I event for XP and now I don't want the Metaverse

The event — For several weeks, the digital token platform and six Serie A clubs (Inter, Milan, Rome, Juventus, Bologna and Udinese) had announced the appointment on social channels and even in their home stadiums, putting the passes up for grabs in various ways for the exclusive event at the Odeon cinema, in the heart of Milan. Precisely at the same time as the start of the last day of the championship, the X hour kicked off, with the meeting together with the two former footballers – available for autographs and photos – before the screening of the Spider-Man film. Among the many participants, six were drawn for a special gift found in a bag of popcorn: official autographed shirts of the six partner clubs, including those of Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria.

Word to the bombers — After the refreshments and before the film, the fans had the unique opportunity to submit their curiosities to Toni and Matri, with interesting ideas. First of all, the lack of forwards for the national team: “Alessandro and I grew up playing on the street – Toni’s analysis -, while today there is a lack of players who grew up having fun in the square, in the park, in the courtyard or in the parish. And in fact they take players who come from countries where it still happens, like in South America. But maybe it’s just a moment, because we have plenty of goalkeepers and midfielders.” Matri instead warns: “Let’s not underestimate our ‘products’ like the much-criticized Ciro Immobile. He also won a Golden Shoe, these talents must be valued ”. Another hot topic is the ever-increasing number of matches from season to season, an issue that Matri takes head-on: “Football is a business and then it’s better as a spectator – he admits -. Of course, more attention needs to be paid to summer retreats and training sessions, but the squads are also expanding”. And then the series of celebrations, between Buffon the best goalkeeper shared in the penalty shoot-out Frey and Handanovic. Or the football geniuses, shown off by Toni: “I played with Totti, Del Piero, Pirlo, Ribery, Robben and Baggio. Well, I asked him: ‘Since you let everyone score, let me score too!’”. For whom weren’t these names superheroes, after all? See also Falcao García: press version makes it sound in Mexico

June 3, 2023 (change June 3, 2023 | 01:15)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Toni #Matri #fans #fan #token #event #football #superheroes #Milan