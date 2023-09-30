When a relationship breaks down, a dialect dies. Falling in love rekindles the childish joy of inventing words, a verbal Genesis. We forge phrases that evoke a shared memory, understandings, common expressions with hidden meanings. We come up with nicknames, new inflections—ours—, keys that are impossible to understand outside the magic circle. It excites us to be understood only by those closest to us. And when, in loving, we explore a still unknown body, we create, giving names to its corners, a physical cartography whose toponyms no one else will pronounce.

When we speak we communicate, but we also draw boundaries. Languages ​​construct the concept of the foreigner, the other. Thus, the Greeks called a stranger who muttered an incomprehensible language, gurgling voices, a “barbarian.” “Barb” was onomatopoeia for confused babbling. In return, our “gringo” derives from “Greek”, alluding to a confusing language. The term “algarabía” is nothing more than the adaptation of al-arabiyya, that is, Arabic language, because those who ignored it only sensed a chaotic noise. From “guirigay”, that is, incomprehensible conversation, derives the colloquial attribute “guiris”.

The tower of Babel symbolizes linguistic multiplication as a curse and punishment. It expresses nostalgia for a legendary past in which humanity shared the same language and was a single people. In that mythical time, words would be an exact reflection of reality. Herodotus tells that the pharaoh Psammetichus did an experiment to discover the primordial speech, proudly sure that it would be Egyptian. He gave two newborns to a shepherd to raise in silence. Without human interference, in a solitary cabin, with only the company of some dairy goats, their language would be the original one. The first thing those children mumbled was “bec” and immediately the scholars of Egypt racked their brains to identify it. But the truth is that it sounds suspiciously similar to the bleating of goats, their only friends. Of course, no language came from his mouth.

In the collective imagination we tend to prioritize languages ​​and accents. The empires and the most prosperous regions impose the powerful music of their voice, while a halo of fragility and weather surrounds the most unprotected. However, the value of a language does not depend on the number of speakers: ours matters to us for emotional reasons, regardless of its size. We feel that it houses a view of the world, the melody of our memory, an architecture of thought, a peculiar way of naming and illuminating reality. This is how others enrich us too. Only those who are capable of loving them all truly love a language.

Every two weeks a universe goes extinct. According to projections, by the end of the century, half of the languages ​​that survive today will have disappeared. A Nahuatl poem translated by Miguel León Portilla describes this shipwreck: “When a language dies, a window, a door, a different way of looking at being and life on earth is closed to all the peoples of the world. Mirrors forever broken, shadow of voices forever silenced: humanity is impoverished.” In an astonishing adventure, the geographer and naturalist Alexander von Humboldt found in a village, while exploring the Orinoco basin in 1799, the last speaker of an exterminated people, the Atures. It was a parrot that repeated learned words without understanding, like an echo of an extinct dialogue. Fascinated, Von Humboldt wrote down 40 words from that vanished dictionary.

Faced with the ancient curse, recent research affirms that speaking several languages ​​trains the muscle of our mind: it protects us from cognitive decline and expands the horizon of our thinking. Perhaps the greatest “barbarity” is to marginalize or despise some of them. Longing for the old myth of the single language diminishes us. We are creatures of the diaspora who, in the hubbub of Babel, abandon the caves of tiny tribes to share ideas, explore distances and become a mixed species: from troglodytes to polyglots.