Tongo passed away. After having suffered serious complications in his health since 2020, due to terminal renal failure, the singer recently ceased to exist. The artist, whose real name was Abelardo Gutiérrez, died last Friday, March 10, at the age of 65, at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital, according to his relatives. His wife and daughter gave the unfortunate news through social networks. Both said goodbye emotionally to the interpreter of “La pituca”.

What did Tongo’s wife say after his death?

Through her Facebook account, Gladys Lupinta, Tongo’s wife, dedicated some moving words to the renowned singer. “Forever in my heart, adoring husband, partner of a lifetime. I have to accept your departure, even if my soul breaks. Rest in peace, my husband, Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya, Tongo.” wrote. In addition, she added a couple of photos in which she was seen next to him.

Gladys Lupinta says goodbye to her husband Tongo through social networks. Photo: Facebook Capture/Gladys Lupinta See also Jaime Bayly fires Tongo with an emotional message: "You were my perfect partner"

Tongo’s daughter says goodbye to the artist with a moving message

Cint Gutiérrez was very affected after the death of her father Tongo, so she did not hesitate to leave a message for him: “Special people never die, they remain in our hearts and memory. You were a great father, the best.” Also, she added “You filled many people with joy, you will never be forgotten. Now it’s time for you to fly high and sing up there in the sky, I’ll do it from here for you. We love you forever, daddy.”.

Tongo passed away last March 10 at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital. Photo: Composition/Broadcast/Cynthi Gutierrez

It should be remembered that Abelardo Gutierrez He also suffered from diabetes in an advanced state, high blood pressure and kidney failure, illnesses that caused him to be hospitalized in the emergency area of ​​the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases (INEN).

Who is Tongo’s wife?

Tongo’s wife is called Gladys Lupinta, who works as a Peruvian cumbia singer. In the 80s, she had her own musical group called Gladys and the super band. She maintained a relationship of more than 30 years with the now deceased national interpreter.

Tongo and his wife singing together. Photo: A&A Productions/YouTube

Where will Tongo be veiled?

In a statement through social networks, the Ministry of Culture announced that Tongo’s remains will be veiled in the halls of its headquarters. “We extend our condolences to his family and friends. The family and followers will say goodbye to Tongo in the halls of the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture,” the publication read.