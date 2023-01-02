the health of Tongo continues to be of great concern to his followers. His wife Gladys Lupinta is the person who is with the singer and who is constantly aware of his improvement; However, she is also one of the people most affected by the evil that her partner has carried for several years. The mother of the family has revealed the state of the artist, despite the treatment she has received these days from the doctors.

What did Gladys Lupinta say about Tongo’s health?

During an interview with Trome, Tongo’s wife was concerned about the slow evolution of the singer’s disease and denied that he is better; however, she confirms that his state is balanced. Gladys Lupinta asks the followers of her couple to continue praying for him.

“The doctors stabilized him and from the Shock Trauma Unit to which he was admitted, they transferred him to another area, but he is still not well. Cancer and kidney failure are killing him, to this is added the infection he has after he was operated on, ”said Cinthia Gutiérrez’s mother, obviously worried about her husband Tongo her.

“He is still in the same condition and they are going to transfer him to the third floor, to intensive care, to be able to dialyze him. I am waiting, there is no improvement. The doctor tells me that although it is true they managed to stabilize it, that is intermittent because it comes and goes… I will wait, “concluded Gladys Lupinta.

Cinthia Gutiérrez concerned about Tongo’s health

Through her official Instagram account, Cinthia Gutiérrez expressed her concern after her father was hospitalized in an emergency at the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases (INEN). Due to the wave of messages she received from Tongo’s fans, her daughter spoke out to reassure her followers.

“For those who ask me about dad, he has already come out of trauma shock. They have practically revived him, ”you can read in one of his stories.

