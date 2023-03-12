Abelardo Gutierrezknown by his stage name Tongo, died last March 10 at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital due to kidney failure. This occurred after the musician suffered health complications since the end of December 2022. The cancer and diabetes that he also suffered from aggravated his condition to the point that he had to be transferred as an emergency to the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases (INEN), where he remained hospitalized for several days.

This was reported by Gladys Lupinta and CInthia Gutiérrez, wife and daughter of the late artist. Through their social platforms, Tongo’s relatives informed their close friends and fans that the interpreter of “La pituca” was no longer alive. His time of death was around 7:00 p.m.

Tongo’s daughter fires him with an emotional message

The also singer cinthia gutierrez He used his social networks to share a moving message in which he said his last goodbye to the great ‘Le Tongué’. At the bottom of a family photograph in which he appeared next to his parents, “Cint” highlighted the work of Tongo’s father, as well as the exploits of his artistic life. He also stressed that his legacy will always be present.

“Special people never die, they remain in our hearts and memory. You were a great father, the best, you filled many people with joy, you will never be forgotten. Now it’s time for you to fly high and sing up there in the sky, I will do it from here for you. We love you forever, daddy,” wrote the young woman.

Cinthia Gutiérrez said her last goodbye to her father Tongo. Photo: Cinthia Gutierrez/Instagram

Tongo’s wife dedicates moving words to him after his death

Tongo’s wife did the same. Through her Facebook account, Gladys Lupinta dedicated tender and loving words to the renowned singer. Her publication was accompanied by two postcards next to her partner.

“Forever in my heart, adoring husband, partner of a lifetime. I have to accept your departure, even if my soul breaks. Rest in peace, my husband, Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya, Tongo”, were the words of Mrs. Lupinta.

Gladys Lupinta says goodbye to her husband Tongo through social networks. Photo: Facebook Capture/Gladys Lupinta See also 'Only yes is yes': the law on sexual consent that divides Spain

MINCUL hosts its halls to watch over Tongo

He culture Ministrya government agency, spoke out to give a posthumous message to Tongo’s relatives after his death and reported that it will make its rooms at its headquarters in San Borja available to the artist’s relatives so that he can be watched and fired by all his fans .

“We extend our condolences to his family and friends. The family and followers will say goodbye to Tongo in the halls of the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture,” they wrote in the aforementioned statement.

Ministry of Culture shares a statement of condolences to the Tongo family. Photo: MINCUL/Instagram

What time will Tongo be veiled in the Mincul?

According to first-hand information shared by the Ministry of Culture, the wake that Tongo is being prepared at its facilities will take place in the halls of the entity’s headquarters (Los Incas Auditorium) located at Av. Javier Prado Este 2465, San Borja starting at 5pm today. In this way, Tongo’s fans will have the chance to say goodbye to their beloved idol.