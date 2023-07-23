The singer and daughter of the remembered Tongo, Cinthia Gutierrez. He met Jaime Bayly for the first time, who starred in pleasant and funny moments with his late father on national television when he was hosting the now-defunct program ‘El francotirador’. This meeting between the author of ‘Don’t tell anyone’ and the heiress of the interpreter of ‘La pituca’ took place at the International Book Fair (FIL). It should be noted that days ago, the young artist had expressed her desire to meet the journalist and she revealed that she wrote to him to travel to the United States and visit her television space.

“It was achieved to tears. It seemed impossible to be able to drop by to say hello to an old friend of my father’s, his partner in humorous conspiracies. (…) Jaime, seeing me, immediately knew who I was, which surprised me. He did not hesitate to tell me things that a father says to his daughter. At that moment, I just started crying and I couldn’t say much anymore,” Tongo’s daughter said about the encounter she had with Bayly.

#Tongos #daughter #moved #meeting #Jaime #Bayly #time #quotMy #father #happyquot