In a recent interview, Cinthia Gutiérrez, daughter of the popular Peruvian singer Tongo, expressed her desire to have the participation of the renowned conductor Jaime Bayly in the next video clip of the Quechua version of the song “La Pituca”. The young singer expressed her willingness to travel to the United States to record the song together with the prominent communicator.

Cinthia Gutiérrez, better known in the musical world as Cint G, revealed that she has sent some messages to the driver’s Instagram, hoping that he will remember the friendship he had with Tongo in the past and agree to participate in the new musical project.

“I am waiting for your answer, hopefully it will happen very soon. He has been a great friend of my father and I think it would be very nice if he could meet again with the Tongo heiress,” he told Trome media. In this sense, he assured that he would like to travel to Miami, where Bayly resides, to learn about his program and the area.

In addition, she mentioned being willing to visit the writer to start recording the video, since this could become a resounding success, since many people have requested a Quechua version of the well-known song.

“I summon Jaime to be the second. Recording ‘La pituca’ in the Quechua version would be great. I have already released it in Spanish and English, but people are already asking in Quechua. It would be a resounding success,” added Cinthia Gutiérrez.

Mark Vito and Cinthia Gutiérrez record a video clip

The revealing duo has given a lot to talk about on social networks and has become a sensation on the internet. In this way, the popular Mark Vito demonstrated his new musical facet, dancing to the rhythm of the English version of “La pituca”.

In this regard, Cinthia Gutiérrez has mentioned that recording with Keiko Fujimori’s ex-partner has been a gratifying experience, since he behaved in an exceptional way and was willing to collaborate throughout the production process.

“Mark is a very respectful person and a gentleman. He told me to record in his bachelor’s department. I arrived with 100 people from my production team and he received us very well. He is a very helpful and humble man,” he asserted.

