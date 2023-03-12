Tongostage name of Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya, passed away on the last Friday, March 10, 2023. Although thousands of Peruvians knew the singer as Tongo or as ‘le Tongué‘ due to his covers in ‘tonglish’, the truth is that little is known about the reason behind why he called himself that. We’ll tell you then.

Tongo singer He was born in Huancayo on September 24, 1957, but he migrated to Lima at the age of one with his family in search of a better future. It was thus that he grew up in a humble home on Cerro de San Cosme, in The victoryone of the oldest human settlements in Peru and the exact place where the famous artistic name of Abelardo Gutierrez Alanya.

Why is the famous Peruvian singer known as Tongo?

In an interview with the Latina television channel, Tongo explained that As a child I did not know how to pronounce the word tombolaa term with which certain fairs in Peru are known: “I always said ‘let’s go to the tóngola’ and, since I was small and chubby, they called me ‘Tongolita’, but I didn’t like the diminutive. So, I did everything possible to get them to change sheet metal. Now, when I grew up, I stayed with Tongo”.

Tongo and his mother Florencia Alanya Flores. Photo: Instagram @tongogutierrez

What did Tongo die of?

Tongo He died on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Arzobispo Loayza National Hospital after being hospitalized for months suffering from kidney failure, diabetes and cancer. This was confirmed by his relatives on social networks.

Tongo passed away on March 10, 2023. Photo: Twitter capture

Where will Tongo be held?

the remains of Tongo They are veiled by the singer’s family and followers in the main hall of the Ministry of Culture from 5:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023as indicated on social networks.

Tongo will be veiled at the Ministry of Culture. Photo: Twitter capture

What kind of music did Tongo sing?

Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya, better known as Tongowho initially dabbled in the Andean cumbia genre, has stood out in recent years for his covers on ‘Tonglish’ of rock and pop music.

What is the name of Tongo’s wife?

Tongo’s wife and now a widow is named Gladys Lupinta, who was by the singer’s side for more than 40 years. The two met in 1982 when Tongo was a presenter on Radio Oriente and as a result of their love they had 7 children.

Tongo's wife, Gladys Lupinta, mourned the death of her husband on social networks. Photo: CPN Radio

Who are the children of Tongo?

Tongo and Gladys Lupinta had seven children, who are dedicated to different fields, ranging from music to engineering: María Luisa Gutiérrez, Fiorella Gutiérrez Lupinta, Brenda Gladys Gutiérrez Lupinta, Abelardo Alexander Gutiérrez, Madeleine Lisette Gutiérrez and Cinthia Gutiérrez.