The Peruvian artist José Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya, better known as Tongo, left at the age of 65 after being diagnosed with terminal renal failure. This disease kept him admitted to the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases. During all this journey that affected his health, his wife accompanied him, Gladys Lupitowith whom he had a relationship of more than four decades and fruit of his love were born his seven children, about whom little is known. Next, in this note we will reveal what the profession of each of them is.

Maria Luisa Gutierrez Lupinta

Maria Luisa She is the eldest daughter of the interpreter of “La pituca”, Tongo. She studied Sociology; however, she is also dedicated to music, since she inherited her father’s talent. It should be noted that on her social networks, the young woman, also known as “Malup”, publishes various videos of the covers she makes of her.

María Luisa Gutiérrez Lupinta shared a moving message for her deceased father on social networks. Photo: capture Instagram

Fiorella Linda Gutierrez Lupinta

Fiorella Linda She is the second daughter of the Peruvian singer Tongo. She graduated as a Language Therapist from the Federico Villarreal National University. According to the description of her Instagram account, the young woman is also a singer, actress, writer, painter and columnist.

Fiorella Gutiérrez Lupinta is also dedicated to music, writing and painting. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture

Brenda Gladys Gutierrez Lupinta

Brenda Gladys She is the third daughter of Tongo, who graduated as a petrochemical engineer from the National Engineering University. It should be noted that, at present, the young woman works at NASA and is doing a doctorate in Mathematics.

“I have a daughter who (occupied) the first place in the UNI and next year she is going to the POT, is in Germany. Five years in first place, in petrochemicals. Nobody talks about what I’ve done with her,” Tongo said in an interview with the “Exclusive” program in 2009.

Abelardo Alexander Gutierrez Lupinta

abelardo alexander He is the first son of Tongo and what little is known is that he studied Classical Guitar at the National Conservatory of Music in Lima.

Madeleine Lisette Gutierrez Lupinta

madeleine lisette She is the fifth daughter of Tongo and who, in addition, achieved first place when she graduated as a lyrical soprano singer from the National Conservatory of Music. It should be noted that in 2022 the young woman represented Peru at the Opera Nuova Festival.

Cinthia Gutierrez Lupinta

Cynthia is the fifth daughter of Tongo. She graduated from the Tourism and Hospitality career; However, her passion is music and she launched as an interpreter under the name “Cint G” with the aim of continuing the musical legacy of her father. In this sense, the Peruvian artist seeks to represent Peru at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival.

Jesus Gutierrez Lupinta

Jesus is the last son of Tongo. Although there is little data about him, on one occasion, his sister Cinthia revealed that she finished his university degree.

Cinthia Gutiérrez Lupinta speaks after the death of her father

The family of Abelardo Gutiérrez, also nicknamed Tongo, reported the death of the artist on their social networks. After several hours of making this news known, his daughter cinthia gutierrez declared to the press while the interpreter was veiled in the Culture Ministry.

In this regard, the artist also maintained that she was not prepared to go through this hard moment, since they will never be able to overcome the death of her father.

Gladys Lupinta: Tongo’s wife cried at the Ministry of Culture where the artist was being watched

Gladys Lupinta arrived at the Los Incas room of the Ministry of Culture where the remains of her husband, the popular singer Tongo, were being watched over. After seeing the interpreter’s coffin, the widow of the composer also burst into tears. Cinthia Gutiérrez, the couple’s daughter, did not hesitate to comfort her mother.

The widow of the interpreter of “La Pituca” was accompanied by one of her daughters at the wake. Photo: Mary Luz Aranda / URPI-LR

Tongo’s daughter gives details of her father’s upcoming burial

Fiorella Gutiérrez, Tongo’s daughter, gave details of how the musician’s burial will take place Jose Abelardo Gutierrez. He confirmed that the event will be at the Campo Fe de Huachipa cemetery and it will be at 11 am In addition, he specified that it will be with free admission for his fans.

Fiorella Gutiérrez on Tongo: “My father has always been an exemplary man”

One of Tongo’s eldest daughters, Fiorella Gutiérrez, was encouraged to declare to the press and expressed how much the Peruvian artist meant to her. “He became known for being an innovator, there are people who take it as a joke or a joke, but it did not occur to anyone (…) My father has always been an exemplary man,” he told La República.

What did Tongo die of?

Tongo He died on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Arzobispo Loayza National Hospital after being hospitalized for months suffering from kidney failure, diabetes and cancer. This was confirmed by his relatives on social networks.

Tongo’s coffin arrived at Campo Fe de Huachipa

the remains of Abelardo Gutierrez They reached the Campo Fe de Huachipa to say their last goodbye. Family, friends and some fans of the one who was a singer in life came to the place.

Tongo’s relatives send him off with white roses

After finishing the mass that was performed in Campo Fe, the relatives of Abelardo Gutiérrez approached the area to bury the coffin. In the various photos and videos obtained by La República, it can be seen that each of the attendees held a white rose that they later placed in the musician’s coffin.

Tongo was buried in the Campo Fe cemetery. Photo: URPI-LR

Why was Abelardo Gutiérrez known as Tongo?

During an interview with Latina, Tongo said that when he was a child it was difficult for him to pronounce the word tombola. “I always said ‘let’s go to the tóngola’ and, since I was small and chubby, they called me ‘Tongolita’, but I didn’t like the diminutive. So, I did everything possible to get them to change sheet metal. Now, when I grew up, I stayed with Tongo“, said.