Abelardo Gutierrez Alanya, known in the artistic circle as Tongo, caused a shock in the local entertainment world with the news of his death. The singer ceased to exist on the night of March 10 at the age of 65 at the Arzobispo Loayza National Hospital, due to end-stage renal failure, diabetes and cancer.

However, the famous ‘Le Tongué’ will be remembered for his singular songs and some unprecedented moments that have remained to be remembered, such as the time he competed with Chacalón in a singing contest.

The time Tongo beat Chacalón in a La Victoria contest

Tongo was one of the most famous characters of our Peruvian show business, however, very few know that the artist took his first musical steps defeating the greatest exponent of chicha music: Chacalón. In 1979, the interpreter of “La pituca” participated in a singing contest in the district of La Victoria.

“He was with the theme ‘I’m a provincial’ and I was with ‘Christmas of a prisoner’. I won first place for the lyrics and music “he commented, according to Popular.

How did your nickname ‘Tongo’ come about?

Tongo grew up in his house on Cerro San Cosme, where he was nicknamed “Tongolita” because he did not know how to pronounce the word “tombola” correctly, according to the interpreter.

“I always said ‘let’s go to the tóngola’ and since I was small and chubby, they gave me ‘Tongolita’, but I didn’t like the feminine diminutive, so I did everything possible to get them to change names. When I grew up, I stayed with ‘Tongo‘”, he said in a report on Latina TV.