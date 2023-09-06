A pride for his father. madeleine gutierrez, who recently studied a master’s degree in music in Spain, decided to pay homage to his father in the best way he could: with his songs. Thus, through his TikTok account, Gutiérrez presented the arrangement of ‘La pituca’ for symphony orchestra. The video generated the reaction of the users, who congratulated the daughter of the interpreter of “Suffer, Peruvian, suffer” for her action.

“The arrangement for symphony orchestra was made by the academic Diego Berrospi. The conductor Gonzalo Sánchez was in charge of directing the symphony orchestra of the 200 years. Thank you daddy!”Madeleine wrote.

