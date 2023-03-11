the popular singer Tongo He died on March 10 at the Arzobispo Loayza Hospital after a long fight against a terminal illness for some years. the body of Jose Abelardo Gutierrez He did not resist the complicated state of health that he had and left inside the hospital with his relatives. After the news spread, various characters from the Peruvian media and artists mourned his death and left him heartfelt messages on social networks.

The message from Tongo’s wife and daughter

Gladys Lupinta, wife of the outgoing character, confirmed the death in a statement via Facebook. In the text, she said goodbye to him and highlighted how much she valued her company for 30 years. Her daughter also left her some posthumous words.

Tongo, loved by many people. Photo: Official Tongo/YouTube

“Forever in my heart, adored husband, partner of a lifetime, I have to accept your departure even if my soul breaks, rest in peace my husband, Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya,” the woman wrote.

“Special people never die, they remain in our hearts and memory, you were a great father, the best, you filled many people with joy,” his descendant posted on his social networks.

Media figures say goodbye to Tongo

the popular youtuber andynzein He spoke on social networks to say goodbye to his friend. “Tongo, friend, may you rest in peace. I had the opportunity to meet you and share anecdotes with you that I will never forget. Your talent and charisma broke the whole scene and there was no barrier, not even the language barrier, to prevent you from shining like the star that you are “, he wrote on Twitter.

‘El Zeein’ says goodbye to Tongo. Photo: capture/social networks

René Gastelumendi, ATV journalist, also took the opportunity to leave him some farewell lines. “We met in 2001, in Buenos Aires. You sang in front of thousands of compatriots from the community, I was impressed. A reference,” she wrote.

René Gastelumendi says goodbye to Tongo. Photo: capture/social networks See also Tania Libertad: “It is sad to have years without a stable government”

Juliana Oxenford, also a communicator for the channel, left a short text and sent condolences to the family. “What sad news. My condolences to her family. Rest in peace,” she tweeted.

Juliana Oxenford says goodbye to Tongo. Photo: capture/social networks

Samuel Suarez, creator of “Instarandula”, also wrote. “My soul breaks with this news. I’m not going to say anything more because of the respect and affection that I had for Tongo for so many years. A lot of strength to the family. He will remain in our hearts forever,” he said.