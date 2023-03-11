It was Cynthia Rodríguez, heir to the musician Tongo, who announced that her father transcended on March 10. Through her social networks, the artist also said her last goodbye to her father.

“Special people never die, they remain in our hearts and memory, you were a great father, the best, you filled many people with joy, you will never be forgotten, now is the time for you to fly high and sing up there in the sky, I will from here for you, we love you forever, daddy,” wrote Cint Gutiérrez, attaching a photo of her and her father.