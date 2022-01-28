The eruption of the Tonga volcano in the South Pacific, on January 15th of this year, caused tsunamis and effects around the entire planet. According to estimates and observations, the eruption was so abrupt that it may have been 500 times stronger than the atomic bomb that hit Hiroshima, for example.

Furthermore, the eruption of the Tonga volcano caused the formation of a wave of energy that traveled the planet horizontally, following the curvature of the Earth. This wave propagated at more than 1000 kilometers per hour and circled the planet in just 35 hours.

People of Tonga determined to rebuild the country after the eruption

Tonga’s explosion caused the atmosphere around it to resonate like an instrument. However, the frequency of this resonance is very low, which makes the passage of the wave imperceptible to human ears. The volcano is in an area of ​​intense seismic activity and the recent eruption has caused tsunamis and ash storms on nearby islands, as well as tsunami warnings even in Japan and Chile.

Although Tonga is only 100 meters above the surface, it is 1800 meters below the water. The caldera of this volcano, by the way, is underwater and, therefore, the release of magma happened directly into the ocean. The contact of the magma with the cold ocean generated successive explosions, increasing and with supersonic speeds.

The explosion basically causes a pressure variation that displaces the air at very high speeds. This pressure change and air displacement then propagates for thousands of kilometers, varying from explosion to explosion.

What happens is that these waves travel only horizontally and following the curvature of the Earth. Pierre-Simon Laplace, however, the famous French mathematician, predicted this pattern of wave displacement in the atmosphere over 200 years ago.

Laplace found that, at global levels, gravity and the pull of the atmosphere favor the propagation of these horizontal waves. These waves, then, propagate more or less like the waves of a lake when a stone hits it.

