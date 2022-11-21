Wellington. The deadly volcanic eruption in Tonga in January is the strongest ever recorded with modern equipment, a team of researchers led from New Zealand said on Monday.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted underwater with a force equivalent to 100 atomic bombs, triggering a 15-meter tsunami that destroyed homes and killed at least three people in this Pacific Ocean kingdom.

The wave crossed the Pacific, killing two women in Peru, damaging underwater communication cables and cutting off Tonga from the world for weeks.

A study by New Zealand’s National Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research indicated that the eruption ejected nearly 10 cubic kilometers of material (the equivalent of 2.6 million Olympic-sized swimming pools) and hurled debris more than 40 kilometers into the mesosphere.

“The eruption reached a record height, being the first to reach the mesosphere,” the layer above the stratosphere, said marine geologist Kevin Mackay.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai may be parallel to that of the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia, which killed thousands of people in 1883 before the invention of modern measuring instruments.

The difference, MacKay noted, is that “this is an underwater volcano.”

The scientist pointed out that the column of smoke released by the volcano contained around 2 cubic kilometers of particles that remained in the atmosphere for “months, causing the spectacular sunsets that we saw” in the Pacific region.

His team also discovered that the volcano’s crater is now 700 meters deeper than it was originally.