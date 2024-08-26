Tonga | Strong earthquake in Tonga in the middle of the summit

Tonga|The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.9.

In the Pacific Ocean The island nation of Tonga has been shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9. The summit of the Pacific island states is currently taking place in the country, and the Secretary General of the UN has also been there Antonio Guterres.

No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, but people were temporarily evacuated from some businesses located near the coast.

Tonga is located in a seismically active area. In 2022, large parts of the island nation were covered in ash and devastated by a tsunami when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted.