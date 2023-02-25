The first two of the class fall with the same result on the 22nd day of the regular season. Toccasana Monasti, good Pesaro and Petrarca

Same completely wrong game, same defeat with the same result, with reversed fields. A day to forget for Naples and Olympus Rome. The first two of the class fall to Dosson di Casier and at home at PalaOlgiata, under the blows of Came Dosson and Pescara. More or less in the same way.

COMEBACKS NOT COMPLETED — The leader launch is at the mercy of Sylvio Rocha’s Treviso players, even down 4-0 at 3’47” by the sound of the siren, effect of goals by Di Guida, Suton, Juan Fran and Vieira. Felipe Mancha wakes up his team, a brace from Mateus: three goals in 2’33” reopen a crazy match, but Came defends a definitive 4-3 tooth and nail. Comeback not completed even for Olimpus Roma, at the second stop in a row after Settimo Torinese’s kappaò against L84: D’Orto’s Blues responded in the second half with Azzurro Isgrò to Murilo’s goal, then melted like snow at Sun. The 3-0 run by the award-winning company Murilo-Italo Aurelio launches the Adriatic teams of Despa, Humberto and Marcelinho rousing the capitolini from the torpor of a colorless test and also making the last minute palpitating, but the 4-4 goal didn’t arrive. In the standings, Olimpus Roma also loses its position to the advantage (for the moment) of Came Dosson, and is unable to break away from Feldi Eboli, ok 3-1 in the advance against Ciampino Aniene, and now level on points with the Blues but with one game less. See also The UAE is in the "second" of the "West Asian Futsal Championship"

AND OTHERS — In the other matches of the 22nd day, the vital success of 360GG Monastir stands out, which returns to hope for salvation thanks to the 3-2 inflicted on Fortitudo Pomezia, returned this week to Alessandro Nuccorini, the heir of Julio Fernandez. All easy for Pesaro and Petrarca against the bottom two of the class: Murilo Schiochet makes three in the Rossini 4-2 win at the Nuova Comauto Pistoia, Adriano Foglia scored again (for the eighth time) in the Padua 5-1 against the bottom player of tail Melilli. The day ends on Sunday with Meta Catania-Real San Giuseppe, SkyMatch at 20.45.

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the 22nd day of Serie A New Energy: Feldi Eboli-Ciampino Aniene 3-1, Sandro Abate Avellino-L84, 360GG Monastir-Fortitudo Pomezia 3-2, Olimpus Roma-Futsal Pescara 3-4, Italservice Pesaro-Nuova Comauto Pistoia 4-2, Petrarch-City of Melilli 5-1. Classification. Napoli Futsal* 48, Came Dosson 44, Olimpus Roma** and Feldi Eboli* 43, Sandro Abate* and Futsal Pescara 40, L84 37, Real San Giuseppe*** 29, Italservice Pesaro and Ciampino Aniene 25, Petrarca 24, Meta Catania * 23, 360GG Monastir 20, Nuova Comauto Pistoia*** 11, City of Melilli 4. *one race to recover, **three penalty points, ***one penalty point. See also Inter, the European national teams have returned. Brozovic and De Vrij still apart, more optimism for Epic

WOMEN’S SERIES – — At least for one night Pescara Feminine goes to sleep as leaders of Serie A Puro Bio. Dudu Morgado’s girls confirmed their excellent form by settling 5-3 a tougher than expected Irpinia and reaching +2 on Bitonto engaged on Sunday in Lupari’s away game against VIP. In the other matches double 3-0: away in Montemesola against Statte for the Kick Off, at home for the regenerated Molfetta with Audace Verona.

February 25, 2023 (change February 25, 2023 | 23:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Tonfi #Naples #Olympus #Rome #Pescara #cover