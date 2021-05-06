The Giro d’Italia already leaves us with abandonment before the Italian round starts this Saturday in Turin due to the coronavirus. It is the Italian cyclist of the Bardiani-CSF Alessandro Tonelli, who tested positive for COVID-19 in one of the tests performed in the days prior to the race, as reported by the Italian media TuttoBiciWeb.

However Everything seems to indicate that Tonelli will be left out of the Giro because of a false positive. The cyclist underwent a test on Monday in which he tested positive for coronavirus but in a second test Tonelli came back negative, although the Bardiani has decided not to take risks due to the uncertainty generated by the results.

In statements to TuttoBiciWeb Roberto Reverberi, one of the directors of Bardiani, justified the decision in this way. “We don’t want to put the team or the Giro organization at risk and that’s why we made that decision. Tonelli is devastated, He had prepared very well for the race and we had his fighting spirit. ” The loss of Tonelli will be replaced by the also Italian Filippo Zana, one of the two reserves that the Bardiani had on its list in the event of a last minute drop such as has happened with Tonelli.