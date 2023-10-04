All the results of the Champions League evening

Tonali’s Newcastle sweeps away Donnarumma’s PSG: the match between former AC Milan players ends 4-1 in favor of Sandro, with the English team gaining 4 points after the draw in the first round at San Siro. The second day of the Champions League also ends with victories for Atletico Madrid (3-2 against Feyenoord, Morata scored twice), Shakthar Donetsk (comeback from 2-0 to 2-3 in Antwerp) and Barcelona (1-0 in house of the Port). City won 3-1 in Leipzig, where they dominated for a half, were caught again by Openda and finally prevailed with Julian Alvarez and Doku. In the same group as the Citizens, Red Star and Young Boys drew 2-2.

NEWCASTLE-PSG 4-1 — Good first match in front of their fans for Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle. The opponent of the home debut in the Champions League is Luis Enrique’s PSG, who takes the field with an ultra-attacking 4-2-3-1. Ugarte and the 17-year-old Zaire-Emery in front of the defense, Dembele-Mbappé-Kolo Muani behind Ramos. Among the English, after the turnover of the weekend, Tonali himself returns to the field from the 1st minute. The Magpies are immediately better at showing themselves in the opponent’s area and in the 17th minute they take advantage of a missed clearance from Marquinhos, looking for the 1-0 with Isak: Donnarumma saves once, but can do nothing on Almiron’s rebound. The national team goalkeeper shows off with excellent saves, but in the 40th minute PSG messes up again and Burn doubles the lead with a header. Gigio tries to save, but he touches the ball when it is already over the goal line: 2-0 at half-time. The icing on the cake bears the signature of Longstaff, the 25-year-old who grew up in the Juventus youth sector: in the 50th minute Trippier serves him in the penalty area, Skriniar and Donnarumma are not flawless and are unable to prevent him from scoring the hat-trick. Lucas Hernandez’s 3-1 is of little use, scoring in the 56th minute using an applause-filled assist from Zaire Emery: PSG doesn’t create any other scoring opportunities and, in the 92nd minute, they also concede the final 4-1 with a right-footed shot Schar distance.

dortmund-milan 0-0 — Click here for the full service.

Group F Squad Points Newcastle 4 Paris Saint Germain 3 Milan 2 Borussia Dortmund 1

PORTO-BARCELONA 0-1 — The teams of Conceicao and Xavi compete after the victories achieved in the first round. The Blaugrana have to do without the injured Pedri and, starting from the 34th minute, also Lewandowski, forced to request a substitution due to an ankle problem. The Pole’s withdrawal, surprisingly, had positive implications: Ferran Torres came in instead, taking just 12 minutes to break the balance. In the 45th minute Baro missed a pass, handing the ball to the Catalans. Gundogan starts the restart and rewards the insertion of Ferran, who cuts centrally and beats Diogo Costa. In the second half Porto grows and scares Xavi, who in the 70th minute takes caution by introducing Sergi Roberto and Fermin Lopez. The Catalans close in on their half of the field and in the end win a narrow victory: they are now first with full points in Group H, +3 from Shakthar and from Porto.

Antwerp-SHAKhTAR DONETSK 2-3 — Mark Van Bommel's Antwerp, a well-known face for the AC Milan fans, wants to make up for the 5-0 defeat suffered two weeks ago in Barcelona: the good intentions are clear, but in the long run the inexperience makes itself felt and Shakhtar achieves the turnaround. After just 3 minutes the score is already 1-0: Muja receives the ball in the area and beats Riznyk with his left foot. In the first half the dominance was effectively unchallenged, so much so that in the 33rd minute they even doubled their lead: the ball was vertical and pocketed for the winger Balikwisha, who sprinted from the offside line and beat the goalkeeper with a curling right-footed shot. In the second half, however, the real Shakhtar came out: from the 46th minute the Ukrainians attacked relentlessly and Antwerp collapsed, penalized by individual errors. In the 48th minute the Belgian goalkeeper fumbles in the area, but hands the ball to Sikan who closes the gap with his header. In the 71st minute Rakitskiy equalized from a free kick, clearly deflected by Baliwisha. In the 76th minute Shakhtar claimed a penalty, but the referee signaled to continue: the Belgians fell asleep, Nazaryna did not. Ball in the middle for the usual Sikan, who scores the 2-3 with an empty net and concludes the remunerated. Antwerp felt the pinch and, in the 96th minute, even missed a penalty kick: Stepanenko committed a handball in the area, the referee pointed to the spot. Captain Alderweireld takes charge of the serve, but shoots wide and wastes the chance to bring a point home.

GROUP H Squad Points Barcelona 6 Port 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Antwerp 0

LEIPZIG-MANCHESTER CITY 1-3 — The last match, in England, ended 7-0 for Guardiola’s team. No goals this time, also because Pep has to deal with Haaland on a bad day. Leipzig struggled especially at the start, but in the 45th minute City were ahead by just one goal: Foden’s right-footed strike was decisive, and in the 25th minute he broke the deadlock with an assist from Lewis. Haaland tries to make himself seen in every way: he starts from a distance and then enters the area from the left lane, he has two chances but first shoots to the side and then at the goalkeeper. The twist came in the 48th minute, with the Germans making the most of the first real opportunity of the match. Poulsen serves Openda who starts off quickly, the former AC Milan target finds himself face to face with Ederson and beats him with a diagonal shot. The Citizens are not there, while the challenge between Haaland and Blaswich becomes more and more insistent. The Norwegian tries to score in every way, he even attempts a long-range shot but continues to be ineffective. The turning point for the reigning champions came with the introductions of Doku and Julian Alvarez: in the 84th minute the Belgian darted down the left and served the Argentinian, who made it 2-1 with a curling right-footed shot that landed just below the crossbar. In the 92nd minute Doku closed the score, giving himself the joy of 3-1 at the end of a counterattack.

RED STAR-YOUNG BOYS 2-2 — In the same group as City, Red Star and Young Boys face each other in a balanced and entertaining match. The Serbs start better, led by the winger Bukari who drives Wicky's defenders crazy. The 1-0 goal is largely thanks to him: a long ball that goes over the lines, the 24-year-old breaks free, controls and puts in a ball that is easy to push into the goal for Ndiaye. Before the break he comes close to an encore: central sprint, dribble to the goalkeeper and support for the 2-0, before the referee cancels everything for offside. The music changes in the second half, because Young Boys returns to the pitch and immediately scores the 1-1. Monteiro breaks through centrally, Ugrinic overlaps and receives the ball on the run. His dive is uncatchable for Glazer. Red Star returns to the game for a few minutes, Ndiaye scores a brace but the assistant once again signals the offside position. In the 61st minute Young Boys turned it around with Itten, who converted a penalty awarded for a handball in the area. When the victory now seemed to be within his grasp, Bukari fired up again and mocked the Swiss: in the 88th minute the Ghanaian scored with a cross shot, which surprised Racioppi at the near post. gained three points with a sensational turnaround.

G GROUP Squad Points Manchester City 6 RB Leipzig 3 Young Boys 1 Red Star 1

ATLETICO MADRID-FEYENOORD 3-2 — The Dutch play an excellent match. The Wanda Metropolitano, however, acts as the twelfth man on the pitch and Atletico wins thanks to goals from Simeone’s certainties: a brace from Morata and a goalscorer from Griezmann. The colchoneros start badly. Feyenoord pushes and in the 7th minute finds the lead with a bit of luck: Ueda shoots, Oblak blocks, the ball bounces off Hermoso and ends up in the net. In the 12th minute Ferrouchi almost doubled the lead with a shot from midfield, but a minute later Morata struck Wellenreuther, reaching the ball in the penalty area. At the end of the first half Hancko, ex Fiorentina, brought Slot’s team back ahead (volley, save by Oblak and winning tap-in by the Slovakian), then Griezmann with an overhead kick made it 2-2 in injury time. In the second half the stadium, with the fans cheered on by Cholo, turns into bedlam: Feyenoord is unable to sting like before, Atletico is. The goal of the final 3-2 with the usual Morata: on a cross from Molina, ex Udinese, Alvaro launches himself into the split and deflects it into the bottom corner.

Celtic-Lazio 1-2 — Click here for the full service.

GROUP E Squad Points Atletico Madrid 4 Lazio 4 Feyenoord 3 Celtic 0