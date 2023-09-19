Sandro Tonali’s return to San Siro comes a little late. Blame the bad weather that hit Milan in the afternoon. Dark clouds and torrential rain. City in chaos. A climate that influenced the midfielder’s first conference. Expected in the press room at San Siro at 7pm together with Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, the English plane left an hour late and was greeted by the storm. It took him a while before landing. This is the reason for the slippage. Tonali arrived at the stadium around 9pm to speak at the press conference.