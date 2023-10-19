Sani, Sandro’s doctor: “The footballer has to deal with situations that can generate anguish and activate a dysfunctional mechanism whereby ‘the cure’ becomes the adrenaline of gambling. But his strength can help other kids get out of it”

Sandro Tonali is trying to get back up. Gambling addiction is the demon that made him fall. Next to him today is Professor Gabriele Sani, director of the department of clinical and emergency psychiatry at the Gemelli Polyclinic, as well as a professor at the University of the Sacred Heart in Rome. He is the professional to whom the player turned for treatment: the discussion is daily, the recovery path is drawn up by mutual agreement.

Professor, you are also head of Cepid, a new center specialized in addiction treatment inaugurated at the beginning of the year. First of all, can you explain to us how the diagnosis of gambling addiction is reached?

“We are talking about a pathological addiction that has clearly identifiable traits on an objective level. There are definition tools codified at an international level. The most obvious: the complete loss of pleasure for what one does, replaced by being ‘forced’ to do it” .

What type of path is undertaken with the patient?

“The treatment path begins with the acceptance and recognition of the person, even before the patient. And it outlines a multidisciplinary and personalized treatment that harmoniously involves psychiatrists, psychologists and therapeutic groups”.

Why don’t his closest loved ones and the people close to him realize the problem?

“One of the characteristics of the disease is pathological lying: whether out of shame, fear or self-loathing, we tend to hide everything even from our closest loved ones. Indeed, especially from them, to whom we are certain we are causing suffering. One of the first steps to get out of it is recognizing the problem and sharing it.”

Can training with teammates be helpful for a football professional?

"Once the wall of silence has been broken down, a healthy lifestyle, in line with one's desires and abilities, in a family environment is certainly useful. A professional footballer can therefore find comfort by training together with teammates who support you."

Footballers, by the way. Rich, famous and acclaimed kids on the field. Are they really among the most fragile subjects?

“The pathology affects everyone, without distinction. A young footballer has stress and responsibilities that derive from external pressures, from media attention. Situations that can generate anguish and activate a dysfunctional mechanism whereby ‘the cure’ becomes the adrenaline of betting. It becomes something you can no longer do without, a compulsive, uncontrollable behavior in which potential gain has absolutely nothing to do with it.”

Is Tonali the youngest patient under your care, or is the disease increasingly widespread among young people too?

“We have noticed a decrease in the age of every type of addiction, right down to minors.”

It seems that Tonali sometimes placed multiple bets on AC Milan, but he always placed as winners, why?

"Because the gambling addict has his own ritual, he follows a superstitious sequence. Sandro bet on Milan to win because of this. It was part of his lucky ritual, it's called 'magical thinking'."

Will Tonali as a footballer be able to return to a high-level professional career?

“Not only that. If he has arrived where he has arrived despite this burden, once he has freed himself from it he will be able to express his potential as much as and perhaps better than before”.

Will his story be helpful to the young audience he will target?

“Of course yes, he has a powerful image and sharing it will allow many young people to recognize themselves in him, in his illness and begin to face it.”